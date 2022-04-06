One new case takes Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 64,487

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday reported just one new COVID-19 case, which pushed the tally in the northeastern state to 64,487, a senior health official said.



The fresh infection was detected in Tawang district, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll in the state remained at 296, as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh had become COVID-free on March 27 as the active case count hit zero on that day.

The northeastern state now has three active cases, while 64,188 people have recovered from the disease.

The state has conducted over 12.69 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, including 114, on Tuesday, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 16,66,220 people have been inoculated thus far.