One more COVID-19 death in Kerala, toll goes up to eight; 62

Thiruvananthapuram: A health worker, two cabin crew of Air India and two prisoners were among the 62 who tested postivefor the coronavirus in Kerala on Friday,taking the infection count in the stateto 1,150.



A Gulf returnee succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to eight.

The 65-year-old deceased, hailing from Thiruvalla in Pathnamthitta district, was undergoing treatment at the Kottayam medical college hospital, where he succumbed to the virus infection.

He returned from the Gulf on May 11.

Of the infected, 33 people had come from various countries while 23 had come from other states, including Tamil Nadu and Maharastra(10 each), Karnataka, Delhi and Punjab(one each) while one person was infected through contact, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

Palakkad reported 14 cases today, Kannur seven, Thrissur-Pathnamthitta six each, Malappuram andThiruvanthapuramfive each, Kasaragod and Ernakulam four each.

Ten people have been cured and discharged from hospitals on Friday, Vijayan said.

The number of active cases has touched 577 and 1.24 lakh people are under observation, he added.