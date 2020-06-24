One more COVID-19 case detected in Sikkim, tally rises to 79

Gangtok: An Army personnel on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, taking the Himalayan state's tally to 79, a top Health department official said.

Director General (DG)-cum-Secretary, Health, Dr Pema T Bhutia said the 40-year-old Army personnel tested positive at STNM hospital where he was taken to test for coronavirus after he had returned to Sikkim from Kolkata on June 21.

The Army personnel has been admitted to isolation wing of STNM hospital as a precautionary measure and he will be tested again after a week, Bhutia said.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Sikkim has gone up to 50, while 29 patients have fully recovered, the health official said.