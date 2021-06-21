One lakh vaccination: Himachal Pradesh govt sets target for June 21

Shimla: In order to give a biggest push to the vaccination drive for 18-44 years age group, Himachal Pradesh government has fixed a target of one lakh eligible persons for June 21 at 809 centres, of which 724 will be in the rural areas.



There will be a walk-in facility for this category in the tribal areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Pangi-Bharmour and Dodra-Kawar to achieve a 100 percent target in the next three days.

State's health secretary Amitabh Awasthi said here that the vaccination drive in Himachal Pradesh is expected to gather a lot of momentum from Monday onward to clear the imbalance between 18-44 year age groups and 45-year and above persons.

He informed that as per the guidelines issued by the Government of India, the vaccination would be available free of cost to all 18+ people at the government COVID vaccination centers. The government vaccination centers will be established throughout the state to cater to the persons for COVID vaccination.

As per the state strategy, the vaccination of healthcare workers, frontline workers, state prioritized groups and persons of more than 45 years of age with first or second dose of vaccine shall be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The people of 18-44 years of age not belonging to the group of healthcare workers, frontline workers or the state prioritized groups would be able to take their jab on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The state has gained considerable ground in the past one week in the vaccination of 18-44 years of age and till date has vaccinated around 2.92 lakhs of persons of 18-44 years of age who are not belonging to the group of healthcare workers, frontline workers or the state prioritized groups.

The number of eligible beneficiaries (18+) in the State for COVID vaccine is around 55 lakhs while the state has already vaccinated around 42% of the eligible population with at least first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

He informed that in the tribal, Hard and Rural areas, sessions will be published with the facility of onsite registration. The government vaccination centers established in the urban area falling under MC, NAC and Nagar Panchayats will be published with the option of vaccination to those only who have pre-scheduled their appointment online only.

Awasthi informed that Covid vaccination will be available free of cost at all the Government Covid Vaccination Centres. However the private hospitals may charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over the price fixed by the vaccine manufacturers.

He said the state government has already started preparing for the third wave and all facilities like dedicated oxygen beds, Covid care centres with ventilator facility, ICU facilities and pediatric wards will be ready by July 31.