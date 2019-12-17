One killed, two policemen injured in firing at UP court
Bijnor (UP): A man was killed and two policemen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnore CJM's court on Tuesday, police said.
The incident took place when three sharpshooters showered bullets inside the courtroom at the two accused in a murder case, who were brought there for a hearing from Tihar jail in Delhi, SP Sanjiv Tyagi said.
While one of the accused was gunned down, two policemen were injured, SP said.
The Chief Judicial Magistrate escaped unhurt, the SP said, adding that the attackers were chased and all the three were arrested.
(Image credits-ndtv.com)
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Thank you!1 May 2017 6:52 PM GMT
No Modi charisma in Haryana polls: Selja8 Oct 2019 4:43 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Satya Kaundal to be Shimla's first woman Mayor18 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
4 convicted in Jaipur serial blasts, 11 yrs of wait ends18 Dec 2019 5:32 PM GMT
Murder accused killed in UP courtroom: 18 cops suspended18 Dec 2019 5:31 PM GMT
Karnataka minister wants closure of 'Indira Canteens'18 Dec 2019 5:30 PM GMT
MLAs in MP resolve to make assets public by June every18 Dec 2019 5:29 PM GMT