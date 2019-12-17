One killed, two policemen injured in firing at UP court

Bijnor (UP): A man was killed and two policemen injured when unidentified assailants opened fire at Bijnore CJM's court on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place when three sharpshooters showered bullets inside the courtroom at the two accused in a murder case, who were brought there for a hearing from Tihar jail in Delhi, SP Sanjiv Tyagi said.

While one of the accused was gunned down, two policemen were injured, SP said.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate escaped unhurt, the SP said, adding that the attackers were chased and all the three were arrested.

