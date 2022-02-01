Top
Millennium Post
Home > Nation > One killed, three injured as SUV hits tractor in Bhopa village

One killed, three injured as SUV hits tractor in Bhopa village

One killed, three injured as SUV hits tractor in Bhopa village
X

Muzaffarnagar: One person has been killed and three others were inured when their tractor was hit by a SUV in Bhopa village here, police said.

The accident happened near Rishika farm in the village on Bhopa-Morna road in the district on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Irfan (45), and three injured Israil, Ashu and Nitin were were shifted to a hospital.

The SUV sped away and it was alleged that it was of a candidate contesting from Miranpur assembly constituency in the district, police said, adding probe is on.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X