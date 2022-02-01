One killed, three injured as SUV hits tractor in Bhopa village

Muzaffarnagar: One person has been killed and three others were inured when their tractor was hit by a SUV in Bhopa village here, police said.



The accident happened near Rishika farm in the village on Bhopa-Morna road in the district on Monday evening, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Irfan (45), and three injured Israil, Ashu and Nitin were were shifted to a hospital.

The SUV sped away and it was alleged that it was of a candidate contesting from Miranpur assembly constituency in the district, police said, adding probe is on.