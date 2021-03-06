One fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal, tally at 16,839

Itanagar: The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh rose to 16,839 as one more person has tested positive for the disease, a health department official said on Saturday.

The new patient from the Capital Complex region was asymptomatic, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has three active cases, while 16,780 people have recovered from the disease so far and 56 died.

Jampa said the recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.64 per cent.

Tirap district has two active cases and the Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has one.

Altogether, 4,07,682 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 305 on Friday, and the positivity ratio is at 0.018 per cent, Jampa said.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 41,708 health and frontline workers, including 3,618 on Friday, have received vaccine shots thus far.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week - Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.