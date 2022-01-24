One district, 350 illegal mines and the helpless system

Ranchi: Jharkhand, the mineral-rich state is mercilessly suffering from the curse of the coal mafia. The state possesses 27.3% of the country's total coal reserves but ironically, the government's own coal companies are not even able to start mining in many areas. The country's most valuable mineral is being controlled illegally by the local coal mafia.



Dumka district in Jharkhand is infamous for its non-operational coal mines. 15 coal blocks in the district were identified by the Coal ministry, out of these mines four coal blocks were allotted to the Eastern Coalfields Limited (ECL) and three blocks were given to electricity companies of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Six years have passed since allotment and none of these companies can mine coal from these seven blocks, though the local coal mafia can operate at least 350 illegal miners in the vicinity and mine coal worth Rs 8 crore a day. As per ECL officials, companies cannot start mining without proper security. The mines were allotted to these companies in 2016-17 by the Coal ministry but no one can mine even a single piece. The Mining department officials of the state government have also confirmed that the coal mafia is not allowing legal mining as thousands of locals are involved and are managing the great coal theft. However, the Jharkhand government is taking stern and appropriate measures to combat this menace.

As many as 350 illegal mines have engaged more than 17,000 locals to execute the open, brazen theft of the country's most valuable resource. Thirty villages of the Dumka district are home to 350 illegal coal mine sites. Locals confirm that one illegal mine employs 50 labourers on average. One illegal coal mine yields around 40 tonnes of coal, and one tonne of coal is easily available at the cost of Rs 6000 in the market. These 350 illegal mines of one district are contributing Rs 8.40 crore a day to this great coal theft. The Naupahad village of Dumka is home to 22 illegal coal mines and the mafia has deployed JCBs and other machinery to mine illegally. The district has seen transfers of three Commissioners but no one was able to stop this robbery. One ECL official confirms that the coal mafia is politically connected and no one ever dares to challenge them.

The District Collector is aware of these facts. In conversations, he has assured that he will start the investigation and look into the matter. Local mining official confirms that the department used to organise random checks and raids. They warn the locals not to engage in illegal mining but the scenario remains the same after some time.

Here is the list of 7 coal mines allotted to companies in the Dumka district:

⁕ Pachwara coal block –Neyveli Lignite Corporation, Uttar Pradesh State Power Generation Corporation Limited

⁕ Saharpur-Jamarpani coal mine – Uttar Pradesh State Power Generation Corporation Limited

⁕ Kalyanpur Badalpara coal block– Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited

⁕ Brahmani North Chitro Patshimla coal block – Eastern Coalfields Limited

⁕ Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block– Eastern Coalfields Limited

⁕ Brahmani Central coal block– Eastern Coalfields Limited

⁕ Brahmani South coal block– Eastern Coalfields Limited