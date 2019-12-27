One dead, four hurt in Himachal factory explosion
Shimla: One person was killed and four others were injured due to an explosion in the furnace of a factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Friday, the police said.
The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, Baddi Superintendent of Police Rohit Malpani said.
A case has been registered at Nalagarh police station under Indian Penal Code sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Electrification of Konkan rail to be complete in 1 yr:27 Dec 2019 12:30 PM GMT
Four men killed in road accident in Punjab27 Dec 2019 12:01 PM GMT
CAA will not be implemented in Bengal as long as I am...27 Dec 2019 11:59 AM GMT
Onion at eye-watering Rs 150/kg; imports underway27 Dec 2019 11:56 AM GMT
Motorcyclist killed in road accident in city27 Dec 2019 11:47 AM GMT