One dead, 330 new cases recorded in Hills in a day

Darjeeling: COVID-19 claimed one life in the Darjeeling District Hospital and the number of new cases in the district in the past 24 hours stood at 330 on Saturday.



A 66-year-old woman, who was the resident of Darjeeling Municipal area, died at the district hospital on Friday night.

The 330 cases of the Darjeeling district include 167 in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation area; 6 in the Darjeeling Municipal area; 15 in Sukna; 15 in the Kurseong Municipality area; 2 in Mirik; 1 in Mirik Municipality area; 4 in Bijanbari; 4 in Sukhipokhari; 7 in Tukdah; 54 in Matigara; 48 in Naxalbari and 7 in Phansidewa.

About 213 cases were reported from Siliguri Municipal Corporation area including the Jalpaiguri district portion. The number of recoveries stood at 29 (including home isolation patients).

The North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Siliguri has started teleconsultation facilities for the management of Covid-19 patients in home isolation. At least 9 doctors are available for teleconsultation.

Meanwhile, different political parties took to the streets asking people to mask up and started distributing masks. Sanitisation programmes of markets were also being taken up.

The district reported a shortage of beds along with depleting oxygen supplies. The two private Covid-19 hospitals that had been requisitioned in Siliguri during the first wave, were released resulting in a decrease of more than 300 beds. At present, the government facilities in the district include the NBMCH, Triveni Hospital and Safe Houses. There are allegations against private hospitals charging exorbitant rates for treatment.