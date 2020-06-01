One COVID-19 patient dies in U'khand as infection tally rises to 929
Dehradun: A coronavirus patient died as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 929 with 23 fresh cases in Uttarakhand, a state Health Department bulletin said on Monday.
So far, the virus has claimed six lives in the state.
According to the bulletin, the fresh death was reported from Rishikesh's AIIMS.
The patient died on Sunday night due to severe sepsis and septic shock, the bulletin said.
Fifteen of the fresh cases were reported from Champawat district while eight people tested positive for the virus in Haridwar, the bulletin added.
All new patients had returned from Mumbai recently.
Meanwhile, 98 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.
So far, 200 coronavirus patients have recovered in Uttarakhand.
Active cases now stand at 720 in the state, the bulletin said.
