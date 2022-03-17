One Bangladeshi killed, another injured in BSF firing

Darjeeling: A Bangladeshi died in BSF firing on Wednesday. The incident occurred at Gopalpur under the Mathabhanga -1 block of Cooch Behar. Another Bangladeshi was injured in the incident.



On Wednesday night around 5 miscreants tried to sneak into Indian territory. BSF personnel guarding the border asked them to return. A warning shot was also fired by the BSF. The BSF personnel gave them a chase. The miscreants allegedly ambushed the BSF personnel and tried to snatch their arms. The BSF then fired in self defense.

One of the miscreants died on the spot with the bullet hitting his waist. Another was nabbed by the villagers and beaten up. The BSF rescued him from the villagers and rushed him to Mathabhanga Hospital. He was then shifted to Cooch Behar Medical College and Hospital.

The deceased has been identified as Reazul Karim (35 years) and the injured, Jumman Babu (29 years.) They belong to Lalmonirhat district of Bangladesh.

In another incident, on March 16, troops of Chandgaon, 175 Battalion of the BSF posted at the Indo Bangladesh border in Uttar Dinajpur apprehended a Bangaldeshi national illegally trying to cross over to India. He was identified as Samonto Chandra Roy (19 years) of Kumuria village, Thakurgaon district of Bangladesh. He was later handed over to the Border Guards of Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture.

As per the BSF, in the past one year 29 Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed the international border from different areas of North Bengal had been apprehended and later handed over to Border Guards of Bangladesh as a goodwill gesture.