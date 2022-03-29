One active COVID-19 case in Andamans

Port Blair: One COVID-19 patient is currently undergoing treatment in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, a health bulletin said on Tuesday.



The Union territory's coronavirus tally stood unchanged at 10,032 as no fresh infection was recorded.

A total of 9,902 people have recovered from the disease so far, including one in the last 24 hours. The toll remained unchanged at 129.

The administration has thus far tested over 7.11 lakh samples for COVID-19, and fully vaccinated 3.04 lakh people.