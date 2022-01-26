On statehood day, Himachal CM declares 31% DA for staff

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced a slew of benefits and incentives for government employees and pensioners apart from granting benefits to several other sections including farming class.



All new announcements were made at the state level function of 52nd Statehood Day,held at t historic Thodo ground in Solan, where Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur unfurled the Tricolor and took salute from the contingents of Police, IRB Jungalberi, Home Guards and, NCC girls etc.

The Chief Minister announced that the state government has recently implemented new pay scales for employees ensuring benefits of about Rs 6,000 crore to about 2.25 lakh employees.

"It is now felt that few disparities exist in the new pay scales of a few categories. The employees would be given a third option besides two options already given to them" he declared.

He announced that pensioners of the state government would also be given pension as per the new pay scales of Punjab government. This would benefit about 1.75 lakh pensioners by providing financial benefits of about Rs 2,000 crore.

He also announced 31 per cent DA to all the employees of the State at par with the Central Government employees. This would provide financial benefits of Rs 500 crore to the employees of the State.

He announced an increase in annual income for availing the benefits of various welfare schemes and pensions for the weaker sections of the society from existing Rs 35,000 to Rs 50,000.