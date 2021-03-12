On spl initiative of CM Baghel, 13 candidates of third gender community selected as police constables

Raipur: For the first time in Chhattisgarh, 13 candidates of the third gender community have been selected as police constables, on special initiative of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. These police constables selected from the third gender community paid courtesy call on Chhattisgarh State Women's Commission Chairperson Dr. Kiranmayee Nayak at State Women's Commission office. The candidates thanked her for their selection.

Women's Commission Chairperson Dr. Nayak congratulated all the constables of the third gender community and said that Chhattisgarh is the first state in the country, where third gender community has been provided an opportunity to serve in the police department. The service of the police is about the safety of the citizens. Selection of peope from third gender community in this service will eliminate the age-old misconception of people towards third gender. People will treat them respectfully and in future, many more doors of opportunities in public sector would open for the people of third gender.

Chairman Dr. Nayak requested them to live up to their responsibilities as police personnel in the interest of common citizens and inspire them to become an example for the society.

Newly-appointed Constables shared their experiences with the chairman.

Newly-appointed constable in Chhattisgarh Police Department Krishi Tandi said- "I am very happy today. I have no words to express this happiness. I and all my colleagues have worked very hard for this exam. This was an opportunity for us that could change our lives, so everyone worked hard day and night".

Komal Sahu, who has been selected from Dhamtari, says It feels like a dream because I never thought if it was possible for me to land a job of such respect and dignity.

The Kinnar Samaj and Mitwa Committee have thanked the Government of Chhattisgarh and the Home Department.

Deepika Yadav, Sahu, Nishu Kshatriya, Shivanya Patel, Naina Sori, Sonia Janghel, Krishi Tandi and Saburi Yadav, Sunil and Ruchi Yadav from Bilaspur, Komal Sahu from Dhamtari district, including Vidya Rajput, a transgender rights activist and chairperson of the Mitwa Committee Akshara from Ambikapur, Kamata, Neha and Doli from Rajnandgaon district were also present on the occasion.

It is noteworthy that the results of Raipur Range Police Constable Recruitment Examination have been declared. In this examination, 13 candidates of the third gender community have been selected for the post of police constable and two candidates are in the venting list.

Eight from Raipur district, one from Dhamtari, 2 from Rajnandgaon, one from Bilaspur, one from Korba, one candidate of third gender community from Ambikapur have been selected for the post of police constable.