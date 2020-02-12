On Meerut SP asking Muslims to 'go to Pak', govt says NHRC takes note

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday told Parliament that the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) takes cognizance of instances where Meerut's Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh have been found allegedly telling Muslims protesting against CAA and NRC to go to Pakistan.

In reply to a question on whether the government has taken cognizance of the police "verbally harassing" Muslims, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said, "The NHRC takes cognizance of complaints of human rights violations as per provisions of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and calls for report from the appropriate authority in the state government, including Superintendent of Police, Director General of Police and Secretary of Home Department. In any case of prima facie violation of human rights, the Commission makes recommendations under Section 18 of the Act, for monetary relief and/or action against the erring public servant, including action for violation of Section 166A IPC."

On whether the government would take corrective measures to ensure such incidents do not recur, Reddy said, "During various seminars/workshops and training programmes organised by the Commission, efforts are made for sensitisation of public servants, including police officers for better protection of human rights." In reply to another question on Rohingya refugees in the country, and their alleged connection with terror groups in Pakistan, the government told the Lok Sabha that some Rohinya refugees had been found to be involved in illegal activities. The government, however, steered clear of directly answering the

question.