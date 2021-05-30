On International Everest Day, HMI appeals to rename mountain as Sikdar Parvat

Darjeeling: On the occasion of International Everest Day, the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI,) Darjeeling has appealed to the Indian Mountaineering fraternity to call Mount Everest, "Sikdar Parvat" or "Sikdar Sikhar" in honour of the great Indian mathematician who had first measured the height of this mountain.



Radhanath Sikdar is one of the greatest Indian mathematicians and the first person to calculate the height of Peak XV using spherical trigonometry. Shattering popular belief that Mount Kanchenjunga is the highest peak in the world, Radhanath Sikdar proved that Peak XV was the highest mountain peak in the world. The height of Peak XV was declared in March 1856.

The British government was quick to grab the opportunity and name the peak after George Everest, the person who had commissioned the survey. Thus the brilliant mathematician Sikdar was pushed into oblivion.

"If Nepal can call the peak 'Sagarmatha' and Chinese 'Quomolongma" then why don't we, Indians call the Everest 'Sikdar Parvat' or 'Sikdar Sikhar.' We strongly believe that it is the only way through which we can pay tribute to Late Radhanath Sikdar for one of the greatest discoveries. In this way we can repay the debt of our ancestors and keep alive the rich legacy of our country and countrymen," stated Wing Commander Jai Kishan, Principal, HMI.

Owing to the ongoing pandemic the 107th birth anniversary of Tenzing Norgay Sherpa and International Everest Day 2021 was commemorated on a low key note. An in house prayer and floral tributes were offered at Norgay's memorial at the HMI. On this day in 1953 Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary had set foot on the world's highest peak.

To commemorate the day, HMI renamed its newly renovated library as "Sikdar Bhawan." The library has a collection of more than 3000 books on expeditions; climbing; mountaineering skills and techniques; navigation and explorations.

A bust of the mathematician was also inaugurated in the premises of this world famous mountaineering institute.

HMI was founded on November 4, 1954 –a result of personal initiative of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India and Dr. BC Roy, the then Chief Minister of West Bengal to promote mountaineering in India.