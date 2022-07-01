On b'day, Akhilesh distributes laptops to top students in 'reminder' to BJP over poll promise
Lucknow: In his first press conference after the Samajwadi Party's defeat in the recent bypolls to Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha seats, party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday sought to remind the BJP government about its poll promise of giving laptops to students.
Addressing the media after distributing laptops to meritorious students, Yadav said, "Since we are not in power, we could give laptops only to a few children. And these are given so the government is reminded of its promise."
Yadav claimed that the BJP had made a similar promise ahead of the 2017 assembly elections, but did not fulfil it.
"I am giving you (the laptops) to remind the government. We can give these only to some people, but the government can give them to everyone," the SP chief, who turned 49 on Friday, added.
In its election manifesto titled 'Lok Kapyan Sankalp Patra 2022' for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP had announced two crore tablets and smartphones under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojana, if voted to power.
Yadav also demanded the government to grant two-wheelers to students.
Highlighting that he does not celebrate his birthday, Yadav said, "Those who celebrate should know that they lost a year (jo manaate woh yaad kar lein unkaa ek saal kum ho jaataa hai)."
In a message to the students, he said hardwork never goes unrewarded. "A person, who works hard and toils, eventually gets the honour. People are looking towards you and society has hopes from you. A person who works hard moves ahead. But sometimes, there are others in the society who get a chance. However, you are not among them."
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath greeted Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday.
In a tweet in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Best wishes to former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav jee on his birthday." PTI NAV
