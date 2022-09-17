On a packed schedule, PM Modi to address several programmes on 72nd birthday

New Delhi: No cakes... No day off... India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule for the day on his 72nd birthday. Several events have been planned- from releasing cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National park to inaugurating four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) skilling centres across the country. PM Modi will also deliver important speeches at four events on Saturday.



On Saturday morning, PM will visit Madhya Pradesh and release cheetahs in the Kuno National Park. The big cats have been brought to India from South Africa's Namibia through an MoU signed earlier this year. Then he will participate in a self-help group sammelan with women SHG members and community resource persons at Karahal, Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh.

Thousands of women from the Self Help Group (SHG) and community resource persons that are being promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) will be present at the event. The scheme- DAY-NRLM aims at mobilising rural poor households into SHGs in a phased manner and providing them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods, and improve their incomes and quality of life.

Later, PM Modi Modi will address students at the first-ever convocation of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students are likely to attend the programme, as per government sources. In the evening, Modi will launch the National Logistics Policy (NLP) which aims to reduce logistics costs to eight per cent of the GDP. The Prime Minister will also be addressing the event.

As his party leaders or his legion of admirers believe that PM Modi's leadership and way of governance has completely changed the "definition of politics and governance," his party-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is no exception to kick off a fortnight-long 'Seva Pakhwada' programme- commencing on PM Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary- October, 2.

The celebration will be organised at booth level and Mandal-level in every district across the country. The programme will consist of an exhibition, vaccination campaign, cleanliness programme, etc and the digital version of the programme will be available on the NaMo app. An official communication by BJP mentioned, "Exhibitions will be organised in every state and every district, showcasing the important moments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey as PM."

There will also be stalls of the books or publications on PM Modi to reach out to people. The party's youth wing will also organise blood donation camps in every district. Free health-checkup camps will be set up there also. the top 10 best-performed districts will also be felicitated.

Furthermore, the 'Seva Parkhwada' programme also includes an organ donation programme, where the 'Divyang' people will be helped with the needful. Aiming to make India a 'TB-free' nation by 2025, the Modi government's important initiative 'Nikshay Mitra' has also taken up-which will be displayed in a larger pattern. For another year, at every ward level and Mandal level, the TB patients will be taken care of by BJP representatives, in terms of food, nutrition, medicines and other essential needs.

Emphasising India's COVID vaccination success story, the saffron party set up stalls in every vaccination camp to facilitate the people who are yet to get vaccinated by listing out their names in every district during this 'Seva Pakhwada' celebration. 'Life- Lifestyle for environment' campaign will also be organised with plantation. In every Mandal, a cleanliness campaign will be organised twice a week. There will be a special campaign on water preservation- the 'Catch the rain' campaign.

Party leaders will be sent to different states to cater for the message of 'Oneness among diversity' - 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' among the mass.

There will be a special segment on 'Vocal for Local', where the Mandal in charge will reach out to the people over the usage of local goods, produces locally.