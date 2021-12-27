Omicron: 1st 8 cases reported in MP

Bhopal: The first eight cases of Omicron, a fastest-spreading variant of the Coronavirus, were reported together in Madhya Pradesh.



Madhya Pradesh minister for Home Affairs and spokesperson of the state government, Dr.Narottam Mishra confirmed it in a press briefing in Bhopal on Sunday. Mishra said that the 8 cases of the Omicron variant mostly in young people who have recently returned from abroad were found in Indore city of the state.

"Eight Omicron cases have been found in Indore. Out of these patients, six have recovered and have been discharged while two are undergoing treatment," Mishra told reporters.

The minister said around 3,000 people recently returned to Indore from abroad, 26 of them were found to be infected

with Coronavirus.

"Omicron was confirmed in the genome sequencing of eight of these people," he said. Dr Mishra also informed that the contact tracing of all eight Omicron patients has been done, anyone has no symptoms for

the pandemic.

According to sources, the samples of all twenty-six patients, who arrived at the state's industrial hub Indore from various countries, were taken between December 17 and 21.

The infected included two men aged 20 and 30 years, who came from New York in the United States on December 14 and 19, respectively, and a 23-year-old woman who arrived from London on December 14, the sources also said.

Two women aged 33 and 26 who returned from Tanzania in East Africa on December 19, a 33-year-old woman who came from Ghana in West Africa on December 17, and two men aged 26 and 31 years, who arrived from Dubai on December 13 and 18 respectively.