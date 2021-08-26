Om Birla: Political turmoil in any other country won't affect India

New Delhi: In a reference to the crisis in Afghanistan, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Thursday that the armed forces would not let political turmoil in any other country affect India.



Birla, who is on a three-day visit to Ladakh, said that the expansionist approach of a few countries results in border disputes and asserted that India always propagates peace and works for strengthening democratic set up in other nations.

The Lok Sabha speaker is on a week-long trip to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as part of the 'parliamentary outreach programme for the empowerment of panchayati raj institutions'. Birla said that he is visiting the two Union Territories to strengthen the panchayati raj system and democratic institutions. In reply to a question on Afghanistan, he said, "India has always propagated peace and worked for strengthening democracies across the world. We have full faith in our armed forces that they wouldn't let political turmoil in any other country (Afghanistan) affect India."

On the recent tensions on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Birla said, "Ladakh region is the land of Buddha who preached peace and harmony and that is what India also propagates. Here from Leh, the land of Buddha, we only want to send the message of peace and harmony. India has always opposed cross-border terrorism and expansionism. But it is the expansionist approach of few countries which led to disputes at borders."

Birla is scheduled to visit far-flung areas of Ladakh, including Pangaong Lake and Nubra Valley. He will also visit Pahalgaon and Srinagar and interact with panchayat leaders from all these places.