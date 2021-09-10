Om Birla meets UAE's Speaker Ghobash

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is currently leading an Indian Parliamentary delegation in Vienna, said on Thursday that Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) has been working in the direction to instill a sound knowledge base and understanding of critical issues to effectively articulate the hopes and aspirations of the people among the lawmakers.



During a meeting with Saqr Ghobash, who is Speaker of Federal National Council of UAE, in Vienna, Birla invited the MPs of UAE to avail training programmes conducted by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Observing that India's relationship with UAE is traditionally warm and cordial, Birla said that both the countries need to engage more purposely in diverse areas of mutual interest, more prominently in the fields of health, education, tourism, infrastructure and heritage management.

Birla also informed Ghobash about the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav events, which are being organised on the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence.