Om Birla laments lack of debates on policy-making

Patna: While calling for a collective approach to deal with falling dignity of the House and a lack of debates on policy-making matters of serious concern, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said that the House is meant for arguments and counter-arguments and it is natural and necessary to have differences of opinion between the ruling dispensation and the opposition on important issues, but it should not be allowed to become a disruption, certainly not organised bottleneck.



"In order to make the Parliament and the legislatures effective, it is necessary that the public representatives should be sensitive to the problems of the people and work towards fulfilling their hopes and aspirations through legislative means," Birla said while inaugurating an Orientation Programme for Members of Bihar Legislative Assembly and Bihar Legislative Council the occasion of foundation day of Bihar Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Besides, Deputy Chairman in Rajya Sabha Harivansh; Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar; Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha; Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, more than 300 members of the Bihar legislature attended the programme.

Expressing concern over sloganeering and use of placards in the Wells of the Houses of Legislatures, Birla said, "Time has come for all legislatures and political parties to collectively find a solution to this." Referring to the Digital Sansad App of Lok Sabha, Birla called upon the legislatures of all the states to work in this direction.