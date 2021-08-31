Om Birla advises House panels to visit remote areas in J&K, Ladakh, N-E

New Delhi: Advising the parliamentary standing committees to undertake regular study tours of far-flung areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh as well as the northeastern states, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday asked the panel members to suggest possible solutions for mitigation of grievances of local people.



While addressing panchayat leaders from across Jammu and Kashmir, Birla said that with the holding of local elections in the union territory, democracy has strengthened at the grassroots level and democratic institutions have become more answerable to people.

"Jammu and Kashmir is moving towards peace, prosperity and development. And I invite all panchayat leaders to visit parliament in the national capital. The Lok Sabha Secretariat will organise training and capacity-building programmes for you," Birla said.

Later at a press conference, Birla said that he would advise all parliamentary committees to regularly visit remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the northeastern states.

"I would suggest all parliamentary standing committees to regularly go on study visits to far-flung areas of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and north-eastern states. The aim of these visits would be to understand the ground realities and suggest possible solutions for mitigating grievances of the local people," he said.

On the occasion, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said that gram panchayats and PRIs are at the heart of our development process and they can provide good governance at the grass-root level.