Oldest member of Bishnupur's Mallaraj family found dead

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds the death of one of the oldest members of Mallaraj family of Bishnupur whose body was found in a pool of blood in the drawing-room of his house at Bihnupur in Nankura.



Police suspect after a preliminary investigation that the victim. Shalim Singha Thakur (62), committed suicide by firing himself from a licensed gun. He was one of the oldest members of the Raj family.

The domestic help of the house heard the sound of firing and rushed to the drawing room to find Thakur lying in a pool of blood. Other members of the family and local people rushed to the spot hearing the domestic help's cry for help.

Policemen from Bishnupur police station went to the spot and sent the body for an autopsy.

The police came to know after speaking to family members that the victim was suffering from various illnesses for the past few years and investigating officers are not rulling out depression out of the same as a reason behind his step. The police, however, are also trying to ascertain whether there is any foul play behind it.

His daughter has got married and his son is also well established. All three brothers of the victims died earlier and now he used to look after the estate along with other members of the family.