OFT hands over about 15 Nato standard Heavy Machine Guns

Kolkata: The Ordnance Factory Tiruchirapalli achieved an important milestone with the handing over fifteen, 12.7 mm M2 Nato standard Heavy Machine Gun or the Stabilised Remote Control Gun system to the Indian Navy and 10 guns to the Indian Coast Guard.



The gun is manufactured under transfer of technology agreement from Elbit Systems, Israel. The manufacture will take place in a phased manner.

The gun is meant for marine applications and can remotely engage targets. It is equipped with inbuilt CCD camera, thermal imager and a laser range finder for observation and tracking of targets through day and night operations.