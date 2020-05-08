Officials taking extra care to make office, home safe

New Delhi: When officials at the Centre were in a 'fix' to perform their official duties and family responsibilities amid the COVID-19 scare, they find out their own way to deal with the situation by adopting the advisory issued by Delhi government's health department that suggests some basic standard working procedures to protect both co-employees as well as family members from coronavirus infection. Officials at the different departments are taking extra care to avoid any transmission of the virus among their co-workers. Following the norms of the advisory, they ring up at the office to open the doors after starting from home; keep their doors open most of the time so that their colleagues don't need to touch the door handle to get into their cubicles for the office-related work.



As per a senior-level official, maintaining physical distance and wearing mask have become a new normal in offices. "After finishing the office work, officials ring up at their home as they start from the office. At the home, someone opens the front door to avoid touching the calling well or door handle. A bucket of water is kept at the front door with washing soap powder or bleaching powder added to it," the official said.

"We keep aside phone, pen, sanitiser bottle in a separate box outside the door, wash hands in the bucket and stand in the water for a while to disinfect ourselves. Besides, items like car keys, mobile, pen, etc are cleaned by using sanitiser and tissue," the official said, adding, "We take a complete bath with shampoo and soap and wash all the clothes."