Office just for Divyangjans opened

New Delhi: Union Minister for Social Justice & Empowerment Virendra Kumar inaugurated the new office of Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan) (CCPD) at NISD Building, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi on Monday in the presence of Minister of State for Social Justice & Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik.



At the launch, the Union Minister appreciated the efforts made by the office of CCPD for redressal of grievances of divyangjan, especially during the Covid pandemic period wherein all grievances were heard online, despite limited human resources and other infrastructure. On the occasion, the department's Secretary-cum-CCPD Anjali Bhawra was also present.

The office of CCPD functions independently to look into the grievances of PwDs and to safeguard the rights as envisaged under RPwD Act 2016.

The office building is fully accessible and suitable for Divyangjan with facilities like lifts, railings, tactile flooring, divyangjan friendly reception with a Sign language interpreter, divyang-friendly toilets and waiting area, etc.