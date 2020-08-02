Of 35 Covid-19 hit states, 7 have more active cases than recoveries

New Delhi: Even though India continues to report over 50,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the fifth day in a row, there are just seven states/UTs out of total 35 coronavirus hit states/UTs that have more number of active cases than the recovered patients.



The states having a higher number of active cases include Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Nagaland, Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar.

As per the data provided by the Union Health Ministry, Andhra Pradesh has 75,720 active cases out of total 1,40,933 confirmed cases of Covid-19. In the southern state, 63,864 patients have recovered so far and 1,349 have succumbed to the disease. The state has recorded 10,376 new Covid-19 cases and 3,840 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Another major state is Karnataka that has 72,013 active cases as 49,788 patients have recovered so far out of the total 1,24,115 confirmed cases of the virus. The BJP-ruled state has reported 5,483 new cases and 3,094 fresh recoveries in a single day. The state has reported total 2,314 deaths, including 84 fatalities in the last 24 hours.

Jharkhand has 6,538 active cases, while 4,314 patients have recovered so far and 106 have succumbed to the disease out of the total 10,958 cases of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 791 new Covid-19 cases and 138 recoveries.

Among the three north-eastern states, Nagaland has the most number of active cases at 1,053, while 635 patients have recovered so far out of total 1,693 cases of the virus. Meghalaya has 603 active cases and 215 recoveries out of 823 cases. Sikkim has 407 active cases and 231 recoveries out of 639 cases of the virus.

The Andaman & Nicobar Islands has 329 active cases and 214 patients have recovered so far out of the total 548 cases of the virus.

All the seven states contribute 1,56,663 active cases, which is 27.72 per cent of the total active cases (5,65,103) and the contribution of all these states in total recovery tally is 1,19,261 which is 10.90 per cent of the total 10,94,374 recoveries.