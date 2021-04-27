Odisha sends 90 tankers of oxygen to needy states

CUTTACK: As many as 90 tankers/containers carrying 1675.781 MT medical oxygen have been escorted so far from Rourkela, Jajpur, Dhenkanal and Angul districts of Odisha by Odisha Police. More are leaving on Tuesday.



Thirty with 644.72 MT of oxygen were sent to Andhra Pradesh, 19 tankers with 324.079 MT of oxygen were sent to Telengana. Tamil Nadu received 1 tanker filled with 15.98 MT of medical oxygen. Haryana received 8 tankers filled with 187.512 MT of oxygen.

Six tankers with 112.06 MT of oxygen were sent to Maharashtra, while 61.44 MT of oxygen filled in 4 tankers have left for Chhattisgarh. Seven tankers have carried around 114.17 MT of oxygen to Uttar Pradesh in last 5 days.

Based on the directive of Chief Minister, a Special Cell was formed under Y K Jethwa, ADG (L&O) as the Nodal Officer for coordinated action for loading and transportation of medical oxygen by Odisha to States facing deficit.