Odisha rivers in spate, more showers likely in next 2 days

Bhubaneswar/Sambalpur: Almost all rivers across Odisha are in spate owing to torrential rain earlier this week, but the state government on Friday rejected possibility of flood for now.



It has, however, put several districts on alert in the wake of an IMD forecast of another spell of heavy showers in the next two days due to the likely formation of a new low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal. The weather system is set to form over north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours under the influence of a cyclonic circulation, which lies over west Myanmar, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said. It is expected to become more marked during subsequent 24 hours and move northwestwards, bringing rain to Odisha and Bengal, according to a bulletin. Odisha's Engineer-in-Chief, Water Resources department, BK Mishra, said although all rivers are swelling, there is no such immediate flood threat.

Except Jalaka River in Balasore district, all rivers are flowing below danger level, Mishra said, explaining that water inflow into Hirakud reservoir has declined due to comparatively less rainfall in upper catchment areas.

Water level at Jalaka river was flowing at least 0.7m above the danger level, officials said.

They also claimed that water from Jalaka may enter at least 12 gram panchayats of Bhograi block if the current situation persists.

Stating that the administration has been instructed to keep a close watch on the vulnerable river embankments, Mishra said the at least 20 of the 98 sluice gates of Hirakud reservoir have been opened.

At 3 pm, water stood at 616 feet in the reservoir, just 14 feet less than the maximum level.

Announcements were being made on microphones in areas adjoining the dam, asking people to keep evacuation plans ready, District Collector Ananya Das said.