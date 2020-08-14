Odisha reports record 1,977 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday reported record 1,977 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 54,630, a Health Department official said.

Ten more COVID-19 patients also lost their lives, following which the death toll rose to 324, he said.

Of the new cases, 1,241 cases were reported from among the people lodged in different quarantine centres. The remaining 736 cases were detected during contact tracing of people who have already tested positive for COVID-19.

Most of the new cases were detected in Khurda where 322 people tested positive, followed by 280 in Ganjam, 120 in Mayurbhanj, 118 in Bhadrak, and 101 new cases in Cuttack, the official said.

Four of the latest fatalities were reported from the states coronavirus hotspot Ganjam. Three patients died in Puri, and one death each was recorded in Cuttack, Sambalpur and Sundergarh.

Ganjam's COVID-19 toll increased to 151 with the latest fatalities, he said.

There are 16,352 active cases in the state at present, while 37,901 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Besides, 53 more COVID-19 patients have lost their lives in the state but these fatalities have been attributed to other reasons.

Odisha on Thursday tested record 42,761 samples for COVID-19. So far, it has conducted 8,07,826 tests.