Odisha reports 868 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fresh fatalities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,11,788 on Thursday as 868 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Seventeen more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the coastal state's coronavirus death toll to 1,592, he said.

As many as 499 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 369 infections were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, reported the highest number of new cases at 126, followed by Sundergarh (87) and Cuttack (64), he said.

Four fresh fatalities were reported in Sundergarh, three in Sambalpur, two in Khurda and one each in Bhadrak, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Rayagada and Subarnapur districts, the official said.

Khurda district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 272, followed by Ganjam (234), Cuttack (126) and Sundergarh (110), he said.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the official said.

The state now has 8,366 active coronavirus cases, while 3,01,777 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

Odisha has so far tested over 54.24 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 48,368 on Wednesday, the official said, adding the state's positivity rate stands at 5.75 per cent.