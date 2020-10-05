Odisha reports 2,617 new COVID-19 cases, 17 fatalities

Bhubaneswar: At least 2,617 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha on Monday, which raised the tally to 2,35,330, while 17 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 924, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 1,521 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing, he said.



Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 506, followed by Bargarh at 148.



"Regret to inform the demise of seventeen #COVID-19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter.



Of the 17 fatalities, three each were registered in Cuttack and Puri districts, two each in Balasore, Boudh and Khurda and one each in Angul, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, Rayagada and Sundargarh.



Ganjam district alone reported 221 of the 924 deaths in the state, followed by Khurda at 151 and Cuttack at 80.



Odisha currently has 32,051 active cases, while 2,02,302 people have recovered so far.



Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities, according to the official.



As many as 34.82 lakh tests have been conducted so far, including 41,567 on Sunday.

