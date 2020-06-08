Odisha reports 138 new COVID-19 cases, total climbs to 2,994
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's virus tally to 2,994, an official said.
Of the 138 fresh cases, 125 have been detected from quarantine centres where people returning from different states are lodged, while 13 are local contact cases, he said.
Ganjam district reported 33 cases followed by 15 from Cuttack, 13 from Khurda, 12 from Sundrgarh, 11 from Bhadrak, 10 each from Keonjhar and Kandhamal, 7 from Puri, 6 from Jajpur and Mayurbhanj, 3 from Nayagarh, Nuapada and Dhenkanal, 2 from Kalahandi and one each from Rayagada, Sambalpur, Bolangir and Kendrapara districts.
The state on Sunday conducted 3,317 sample tests, taking the total coronavirus tests in the state so far to 1,79,415.
Of the total 2,994 COVID-19 cases, 1,089 are active as 1,894 patients have recovered from the disease and nine people have died.
The districts which have reported more than 100 cases are Ganjam (631), Jajpur (325), Khurda (257), Balasore (190), Cuttack (187), Kendrapara (167), Bhadrak (151), Bolangir (122) and Puri (108).
