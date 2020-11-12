Odisha reports 1,220 new COVID-19 cases, 15 fresh fatalities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 3,05,000 on Wednesday as 1,220 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.



Fifteen fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll in the state to 1,469, he said.

At least 1,340 more patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,92,477, which is 95.89 per cent of the state's caseload, the official said.

As many as 703 new cases were reported in quarantine centres, while 517 infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, under which Bhubaneswar falls, registered the highest number of new cases at 134, followed by Sundergarh (119) and Cuttack (96), he said.

Four fresh fatalities were reported in Balasore, three in Cuttack, two each in Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara and one each in Angul, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Sundergarh districts.

Fifty-three coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, the official said.

Khurda district has so far reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 254, followed by Ganjam (232) and Cuttack (123), he said.

The state now has 11,001 active coronavirus cases, which accounted for 3.60 per cent of the state's caseload.

Odisha has so far tested over 50.77 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 49,160 on Tuesday, the official said, adding the state's positivity rate stands at 6.01 per cent.