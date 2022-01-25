Odisha registers 5,891 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths, over 10,000 recoveries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 5,891 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 19 per cent less than the previous day, as the number of clinical tests registered a significant drop over the past two days, the health department said.



The tally in the coastal state climbed to 12,17,842, the department stated.

The toll mounted to 8,532 with seven more deaths, including three in Khurda. Fifty-three COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the past, it said.

The infections are the lowest in a fortnight. The state had reported 11,086 cases exactly a week ago. On Monday, it logged 7,291 new cases and five deaths.

The test positivity rate stood at 9.85 per cent as 59,807 samples were examined in the past 24 hours, down from 61,969 on Sunday and 72,524 on Saturday.

Khurda district, where Bhubaneswar is situated, reported 1,500 infections, followed by 501 in Sundargarh and 482 in Cuttack, the department said

As many as 10,309 patients recuperated from the disease the previous day, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,31,917.

At least 852 children are among those newly infected.

The active cases declined to 77,340, including 28,055 in Khurda.

Sundargarh and Cuttack, along with Khurda, are in the red zone, where the number of infections at present is over 2,500.

Balasore, Jajpur and Sambalpur are among the 15 districts that are in the yellow zone with over 1,000 such patients.