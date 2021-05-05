Odisha logs 9,889 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fresh fatalities

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday registered 9,889 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 4,89,641, while 16 fresh fatalities raised the toll to 2,104, a senior health department official said.

Of the 9,889 new cases, 5,611 were reported from various quarantine centres and the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said.

Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 1,331, followed by Sundergarh at 1,137 and Cuttack at 790.

At least five districts recorded more than 400 cases -- Bargarh (483), Sambalpur (470), Angul (443), Kalahandi (424) and Puri (437).

Khurda also accounted for the maximum number of fresh fatalities at four, followed by Gajapati and Kalahandi at three each and Rayaga and Sundergarh two each.

One patient each succumbed to the infection in Puri and Sambalpur.

This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients in the state have died due to comorbidities.

Odisha currently has 77,257 active cases, while 4,10,227 patients have so far recovered from the highly infectious disease. The coastal state's positivity rate stands at 4.74 per cent, the official said.

As many as 1,03,19,104 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 48,101 on Tuesday.