Odisha logs 7,071 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest one-day spike in seven months
Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 7,071 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a sharp rise of 46 per cent over the previous day and the biggest one-day spike in over seven months, the Health Department said.
The tally climbed to 10.83 lakh with the latest infections, which include 707 children, a bulletin issued by the department said.
Odisha's death toll mounted to 8,469 with one more fatality reported from Bolangir district.
