Odisha logs 2,703 new COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day spike in 6 months

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Friday registered its biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in six months as 2,703 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.



The daily test positivity rate jumped to 3.92 per cent from 2.62 on the previous day. As many as 409 children are among the new patients, it said.

The state's coronavirus death toll mounted to 8,468 as a 78-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Khurda district, it added.