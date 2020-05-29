Odisha Guv contributes Rs 11 lakh to CM fund for Amphan relief work
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal has contributed Rs 11 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid restoration work in areas affected by cyclone Amphan, an official said on Friday.
The governor donated the amount from his discretionary grants and urged people to contribute generously for relief and restoration work in the cyclone-affected areas, the Raj Bhavan official said.
The cyclonic storm Amphan had rolled past the Odisha coast before making landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh last week.
It caused extensive damage to power infrastructure and agriculture crops in ten districts of Odisha.
The governor had earlier donated Rs 21 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to help the state government fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lal has decided to contribute 30 per cent of his monthly salary from March 2020 to February 2021, amounting to Rs 13.2 lakh, to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES).
