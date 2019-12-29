Odisha govt launches e-certificate project

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has launched a unique "people-friendly" project to provide official documents such as income, residence and similar other certificates online without any fees.

Without visiting government offices, people can now apply for these certificates online under the e-certificate project launched by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the Revenue and Disaster Management department on Saturday as part of the 5T model of governance.

Billed as the first of its kind in the country, the move aims at benefiting over 5 million applicants annually, revolutionising peoples life, a senior official said.

Describing these services as the rights of people, the chief minister said no fee will be charged for availing the facilities on the basis of self-certification.

The applicants can download the certificates from the portal or from their mail inbox after approval. The initiative seeks to provide necessary government documents in a hassle- free and time-bound manner, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister SudamMarndi said.