Odisha CM lays foundation stone of 55 bus stands

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has laid the foundation stone of 55 bus stands in 22 districts of the state to strengthen public transport infrastructure in rural areas.



These bus stands will be set up at block levels to facilitate transport services from remote places to district headquarters, o boost economic activities and promote tourist destinations, he said at a virtual programme on Thursday.

Patnaik stated that strengthening of rural connectivity is one of the priorities for his government.

The Odisha State Road Transport Corporation has been making efforts to expand its service network across the state.

Several ministers, MPs, MLAs, district collectors and transport officials were present at the programme.