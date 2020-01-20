Odisha CM launches online property tax module

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched an online property tax module that will facilitate payment of tax anytime and anywhere.

The Chief Minister also launched the Municipal Premier League (MPL), a unique transformative endeavour, which will facilitate the urban local bodies to enhance their own revenue collections.

Both the online property tax module and MPL have been launched by the Housing and Urban Development Department with a vision to keep citizens at the heart of the digital transformation of urban services.

The online property tax module has been launched with the key objective of effective citizen delivery, augmentation of efficiency and transparency in the system, an official said.

"It has been the endeavour of my government to deliver all the public services at the doorsteps of people using technology," said the Chief Minister.

"Enhancing revenues of our cities is very important to encourage higher investments, ensure better amenities and enhance the living conditions of urbanities," he added.

The objective of MPL is to increase tax revenues of ULBs and to make them self sustainable. All tax officials as selected by the respective Municipal Commissioners and Executive Officers will participate in the MPL.

Awards will be given to tax officials.

"Municipal Premier League has been arranged for maximum augmentation of tax collection. It will be a competition among the tax collectors for maximum achievement. Achievers will be rewarded by our department," said Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena.