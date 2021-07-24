Odisha CM launches 14 industrial projects

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched 14 industrial projects in state out of which 3 projects were inaugurated and 11 witnessed the ground-breaking.



All these units attract a combined investment of 1537.07 Crore and will generate employment for 3773 persons. The three inaugurated projects have an investment of Rs. 436 Crore and the other 11 units will have an investment of 1100 Crore.

These projects are in diverse sectors ranging from textile, apparel, fertiliser, renewable energy, food processing, waste management.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief Minister expressed happiness over the investments coming in diversified sectors. He said, "I am happy to note that the 14 projects for which ground-breaking and inauguration has been undertaken today cover a wide range of sectors including Food Processing , Plastics, Metals, Solar energy, Waste Management amongst others. These projects are also spread across all categories of investments – micro, small, medium as well as large industries."

Thanking the industries partners for critical support during covid, the CM said, "Our industries have been actively partnering with State Govt. not only in economic development, but also in discharging social responsibility. During the peak of the second Covid wave, when the whole country was witnessing shortage of medical oxygen, Odisha responded proactively and supported other states in supplying life-saving medical oxygen. Several industries of Odisha came forward to contribute medical oxygen, tankers, generators, cylinders and crucial accessories. I would like to extend my sincere thanks to all the corporates who helped us in these testing times."

Underlining the emergence of Odishsa as a top investment destination, he said that Odisha is fast emerging as the 'Manufacturing Hub of Eastern India'.