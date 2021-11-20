Odisha CM: 'In best interest of farmers'

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to withdraw the three controversial farm laws.

Patnaik said his party BJD will continue to stand with the farmers.

"Welcome Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji's (Narendra Modi) decision to repeal all 3 #FarmLwas, in the best interest of the country and its farmers. Your farms and families have been waiting for long and they will be happy to welcome you back. @bjd_odisha continues to stand with the farmers," he tweeted.

The BJD had earlier stated that the interest of small and marginal farmers was ignored in the three bills.

Besides, the BJD has been demanding MSP for crops as per the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan

Commission.