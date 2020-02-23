Odisha CM files nomination for BJD President post
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik filed his nomination papers for Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President's post at the party's headquarters here on Sunday.
Patnaik went to the party's head office and submitted his papers with the returning officer Pratap Dev.
It is a foregone conclusion that Naveen Patnaik would be elected as BJD President for the eighth consecutive time.
BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma said Patnaik, a five-time Chief Minister of Odisha, filed the nomination for the eighth time for the BJD President post with 10 proposers.
The formal announcement of state executive committee members and state chief will be held on February 26, said Das Burma.
On February 21, the party had declared names of the President of all 33 organisational districts of the party.
