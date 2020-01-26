Odisha celebrates 71st Republic Day
Bhubaneswar: The 71st Republic Day was celebrated across Odisha with gaiety and enthusiasm on Sunday amidst tight security.
Governor Ganeshi Lal unfurled the tri-colour and took the salute at the state function at the Mahatma Gandhi Road here. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the celebration as guest of honour.
This was for the first time that the Chief Minister did not unfurl the National Flag and take salute during the Republic Day celebrations, which he earlier used to do in Cuttack.
Elaborate security arrangements were made for smooth Republic Day celebrations across the state. Tight security arrangements were made in the Maoist affected districts.
Impressive parade, colourful tableaux displaying the state's rich culture and progress made in different sectors were taken out.
About 48 contingents took part in the parade.
