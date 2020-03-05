Odisha body demands representatives from backward classes in Rajya Sabha

Bhubaneswar: A prominent body of Dalits and backward classes has urged Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to send one representative each from tribals, Dalits, OBCs and minority communities to the Rajya Sabha during the upcoming election to the Upper House.



In a letter to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Samajika Nyaya Abhijan (SNA) said, though they form a sizeable part of the state's population, their representation is negligible in the political system.

Of the 10 Rajya Sabha seats from Odisha, four will fall vacant in April.

Four of the six MPs are Brahmins while one each represents the 'Karanas' or 'Kayasthas' and Dalit Christians respectively, SNA convenor Akshya Kumar Mallick said in the letter.

The 'Karanas' or Kayasthas who constitute only 0.5 per cent of the states population head all the five major political parties, the SNA said.

While Naveen Patnaik heads the BJD, Niranjan Patnaik is the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC), he said in the letter.

The BJP state unit president is Samir Mohanty while CPI state secretary is Asish Kanungo, and the CPI(M) in Odisha is headed by Alikishore Patnaik, the letter said.

The SNA leader pointed out that representation of leaders belonging to Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is negligible in the political system even as they constitute 54 per cent of the population in Odisha.

Tribals comprise 22.85 per cent of the states population while Dalits represent 16.5 per cent, followed by minorities at 2.5 per cent.

The remaining 4 per cent of the population belong to the general caste of which 'Karanas' constitute only 0.5 per cent, Brahmins three per cent and royal families or 'Khetriyas' at 0.5 per cent, he said.