Odisha begins process to update NPR
Bhubaneswar: Amid a countrywide brouhaha over the implementation of the amended citizenship law, the Odisha government has initiated the process to update the National Population Register (NPR), with the launch of a pilot survey, an official said. A door-to-door survey would be conducted soon as part of the process, he said. "As per instructions of the Registrar General of India, the NPR exercise has begun. A pilot survey has been carried out in parts of the state, while door-to-door survey and house-listing will be taken up mid-April," he added. Amid fears that the exercise could be a precursor to NRC implementation, the Union Cabinet had last month given its go-ahead for Census 2021 and NPR updation.
